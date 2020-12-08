Bossip Video

That aioli splattered scandal involving rich white parents paying admissions offices has taken a “Red Table” turn.

.@oliviajadee is breaking her silence today at the Red Table. Join us❣️STREAMING NOW. ✨@RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/bV1qaSlzOc — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 8, 2020

Olivia Jade, the influencer daughter of designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, is speaking on her parent’s involvement in that high profile college admissions scandal. As previously reported Olivia’s mom was handed a two-month sentence while Mossimo was given five months for paying bribes totaling half a million dollars in order for their daughters to gain admission to USC as rowing recruits. Lori is scheduled for release in a few weeks.

Also involved in the admissions scandal was actress Felicity Huffman who pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy and ultimately spent just 11 days behind bars at a low-security facility.

Now Olivia Jade’s speaking out and taking a seat at Jada Pinkett Smith’s coveted Red Table. The influencer explained that she wanted to; “publicly share my experience for the first time” in a “place that feels really safe.”

She also said that doesn’t want to “victimize herself” and “get pity.”

Still, while Olivia might’ve been excited to enter a “safe” space, not everyone welcomed her with open arms.

Jada’s mom/cohost Adrienne Banfield-Jones a.k.a. Gammy wasn’t feeling Olivia’s appearance and she made that quite clear.

Why?

Well because Gammy thinks Olivia’s appearance is the “epitome of white privilege” and an example of grace that wouldn’t be given to herself, Jada, or her fellow cohost/ granddaughter, Willow Smith by white women.

“I fought it tooth and nail,” Gammy plainly said. “I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story. I feel like here we are, a white woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me.” “It’s not our responsibility to raise her consciousness,” she added.

i found the debate over whether #RedTableTalk should give Olivia Jade a platform infinitely more interesting than anything Olivia had to say. pic.twitter.com/OWO9lzXb8M — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 8, 2020

That’s not all, however, Gammy also laid Olivia out to her face, and the influencer sat there and heard her out. According to Gammy, no matter what happens in the college admissions scandal, a white privileged child like Olivia will fare just fine. With that, Gammy had an attitude of “Child, please!”

“I think for me, it’s like there is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis. There is so much devastation, particularly this year, 2020, with the pandemic and everything brought to the table about how there is so much inequality and inequity, that when you come to the table with something like this, it’s like, ‘Child, please.'” “I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted with everything we have to deal with as a community and I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements or you’re not in school right now,” she continued. “Because at the end of the day, you’re going to be OK. Because your parents are going to go in and they’re going to do their 60 days and they’re going to pay their fine, and you guys are going to go on and be OK and you will live your life. And there’s so many of us that it’s not going to be that situation. It just makes it very difficult right now for me to care in this atmosphere that we’re in right now.”

Go off, Gammy!

I really wonder if anyone has ever spoken to Olivia Jade like this before pic.twitter.com/kkFYc4I5Qh — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

Gammy not mincing her words has social media applauding the fed up Red Table Talker.

Olivia Jade: I wanted to tell my story on Red Table Talk because I knew I would be understood. I watch the show and this space feels safe. Gammy: pic.twitter.com/rH0je8VU9t — Jai (@jaidanielle) December 8, 2020

"At the end of the day, I really feel like she gon be ok and she's gonna recover whether her ass was sitting at this table or not." Gammy meant that. pic.twitter.com/QouyrCFTbv — Shar Jossell (@SharSaysSo) December 8, 2020

Watch the Oliva Jade “Red Table Talk” below.