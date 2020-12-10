Bossip Video

There’s a new “Life After Lockup” on the horizon and there’s drama afoot for Andrea.

Andrea and her son Tennison, 18, have a tense conversation about him venturing out on his own. Tennison is hesitant to go on a mission because his mom and her husband Lamar are having marital issues. Tennison is worried about how the couple’s problems will affect his siblings, his little sister Priscilla in particular.

“I definitely feel like I can’t leave Priscilla at home with those two constantly arguing and I don’t want to leave her in that kind of environment.”

Andrea feels disrespected and “ganged up on” especially when Lamar hints that she’s been smothering Tennison.

“You sitll gotta move out the way a little bit and let him move around, learn things so he can get stronger,” says Lamar.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lacey takes a major step for her family’s future. Michael has a shocking confession about Maria. Sarah melts down. Tony begs for forgiveness. Brittany makes a shocking discovery about her Mom. Lamar puts Tennison is a sticky situation.

Life After Lockup follows the lives of Season Seven’s Love After Lockup couples as they try to break free from their habits and crime-filled pasts. From marriage to divorce, babies to homes, the stakes have never been higher in the fight to stay free & stay together.

Lindsey snoops on Scott and uncovers his shocking secrets. Lacey’s ex gets released and demands answers. Sarah’s boyfriend wants her baby daddy out of the picture. Amber’s prison wife calls with big news. Priscilla confesses to her siblings.

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP “Big Daddy’s Back” – Premieres Friday, December 11 at 9:00pm ET on WE TV.