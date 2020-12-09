Bossip Video

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, is sharing some intimate details from their relationship just one year after the rapper’s untimely passing.

She started the day by letting fans know she would be going out of her element, tweeting, “sharing a big piece of myself today . .” on Tuesday, the one year anniversary of Juice’s death.

sharing a big piece of myself today . . — Ally Lotti (@highimallyy) December 8, 2020

What Lotti shared are letters written to her by Juice WRLD, which she sent to XXL. The rapper’s girlfriend told the mag that Juice wrote these notes to her while he was at the Hyatt Regency during the Düsseldorf, Germany stop of Nicki Minaj’s The Nicki Wrld Tour. He snuck these letters into Lotti’s wallet, which she didn’t discover until she had to buy an outfit for Juice’s funeral.

“You are: my sanity, my safe haven, my first and last true love, my BFF, my home… You are my everything,” the first letter reads, which was meant specifically for her. The second note, according to Lotti, was meant for her to share with his fans.

“I’ve been broken 4 so long without repair,” Lotti confirms. “You fixed me permanently… So I cannot let you out my [sight]. You are my [umbrella] when it’s raining, you keep me dry from my own tears and the tears of the world.”

She also revealed in another tweet that she keeps these special notes in her bible, also sharing some text threads between her and Juice WRLD.

i keep them in my Bible https://t.co/RoLFKoA09Y — Ally Lotti (@highimallyy) December 8, 2020

The “Wasted” rapper touched the lives of so many during his short time on earth and in the spotlight. Last month friends and collaborators G Herbo and Chance The Rapper paid tribute to the fallen star during a performance on Jimmy Fallon.