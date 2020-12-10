Bossip Video

Ellen DeGeneres just revealed she’s the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

Ellen announced the news with an Instagram post on Thursday, letting her fans know that even though she isn’t experiencing any symptoms, she tested positive.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” the talk show host wrote. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

While the show hasn’t officially announced what will be happening with upcoming episodes, it seems from her note that Ellen will be taking time off until the new year, when she should be fully recovered and no longer contagious from the virus.

This news comes following reports that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is losing advertisers, celebrity guests, and ratings following reports of a toxic workplace. One Hollywood publicist told BuzzFeed News earlier this week, “I wouldn’t set up anyone on her show right now to do anything that could possibly cause them more negative headlines.”

Read Ellen’s post down below to see what she had to say about her recent positive COVID-19 test:

The anonymous employee revealed that the show is having a difficult time securing big advertisement cash from brands, especially during one of the busiest times of the season. Usually, around this time of year, Ellen is gearing up to do her “12 Days of Giveaways” segment that gives out some pretty lavish trips and other expensive gifts to viewers of the show. According to the employee, this is The Ellen Show’s “make-it-or-break-it moment.”

“…This will be our biggest report card. If we pick up sponsors by the new year, then we’re cooking, we’ll be fine, and we’ll sell kindness in a bottle. But if we fail that report card, who knows,” she explained.