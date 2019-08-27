Me & U: Cassie & Her Swirly Sweetie Alex Fine Are Engaged!

Cassie And Alex Fine Announce Engagement

Cassie isn’t just pregnant with her first child, she’s also engaged to be married. The “Official Girl” singer shared a super sweet video of her personal trainer bae Alex Fine popping the question with the help of the Compton Cowboys.

In the video shot by Emilio Sanchez, Cassie’s burgeoning bump is clearly visible as Alex gets down on one knee at a ranch.

“My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 💍 8.24,” Cassie captioned the video.

These two are too cute, congrats Cassie!

Cassie’s pregnancy and engagement comes after she split from Diddy after over 10 years of dating. She and Alex started dating in December.