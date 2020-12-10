Bossip Video

After being accused of using drugs, model Lira Galore has gone the extra mile and a half to show naysayers she’s CLEAN and was simply having a good time on Instagram live the other night. Fans witnessed the mother falling asleep and slurring her words on camera and rumors travelled fast about Lira consuming more than alcohol that night.

Earlier this week, Lira denied ever doing any kind of drugs. Today, Galore shared her drug test results with her followers, having the following to say.

So I did a thing …..for personal reasons no one made me do this but I’m tired of constantly having to defend myself if I decide to have a little damn fun ..Thank you for all the concerned messages ! However , im not going through anything & I usually don’t clear things up bc I don’t care what ppl think of me bc y’all don’t kno me in real life …I also don’t care what a mf said I did/do ! So for the LAST time I do not do drugs . Weed, ion pop pills, sip lean etc etc . I like tequila & hookah !!

Lira continued, explaining what happened the night she appeared intoxicated on the internet.

Even tho The video circulating from Monday nights game night is not the best representation of me but it also was a very small piece of the night that was meant to be innocent & game filled . When I get my mommy breaks I like to have game night like 1 day out the month & get lit w my friends & If you kno me in real life, if it’s shot o clock it’s shot o clock & we goin to the moon my friends know I like to have fun & make sure everyone else is having fun too .. I clearly Lost TOO many games of Drunk UNO bc OH BOY. But I’m human like the rest of y’all ok! Let’s not forget that! I wanna do hoodrat things w/ my friends too! & y’all be so quick to pass judgement & look down on others when it really don’t even be that tf deep ! I was at home/ baby free BIG vibing…but I assure u I’m good!! But Just a few Words of advice tho : don’t play drunk uno w/ uno champions Also, the things some of you get on Beyoncé’s internet & say unwarranted & unprovoked it’s disgustingly mean & no one cares until something happens to someone . Then it’s “let’s stick together”, “be kind”, w/ a little sprinkle of mental health references. Not only are u all loud & wrong, Y’all are mean . & it’s not okay! Btw hair follicle samples go back 90 F** KIN DAYS now stop playin w me in the comments!

Here is the footage of Lira getting her drug test done. Swipe to see she her NEGATIVE results. Do YOU think she did what needed to be done to debunk the rumors?