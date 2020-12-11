RIP “Tiny”

Tommy “Tiny” Lister was legendary.

He faced off against Hulk Hogan (at the height of Hulkamania) in the ’80s pop culture obsession “No Holds Barred” as “Zeus: The Human Wrecking Machine.”

He was basically the President of Space (and one of the first Black Presidents in a film or real life) in the beloved cult classic “The Fifth Element.”

He terrorized the block as creaky bike-riding bully “Deebo”–a monstrous menace who specialized in snatching chains in “Friday.”

Soon after “Friday’s” release, “Deebo” became a verb for strong-arming something (anything) and was formally inducted into the AAVE lexicon.

(You may also remember the inescapable “Bye Felicia!” craze that swept across the universe YEARS after the movie was released but that’s another story.)

The massive man named “Tiny” was truly a Hollywood titan who left a golden legacy that will live on through his enviable catalog that includes”Friday”–the most quoted, referenced and imitated Comedy CLASSIC that continues to influence the culture 25 years later.

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already,” tweeted Ice Cube in a touching tribute.

Lister marks the sixth “Friday” cast member to leave us much too soon. Last year, we lost John Witherspoon and continue to mourn the deaths of legends Bernie Mac, Michael Clarke Duncan, Yvette Wilson, Reynaldo Rey, and LaWanda Page. RIP.

When did you realize "Friday" was a classic? What's your fave Deebo moment in the series?