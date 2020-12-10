Bossip Video

The world is remembering an actor best known for his comedic bullying in the Friday franchise.

Tommy “Tiny” Lister known for playing intimidating neighborhood bully Deebo in the films has died. The news was first reported by TMZ which noted that law enforcement confirmed that they were called to the Marina Del Rey apartment of the actor Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Lister was pronounced dead on the scene and so far a cause of death has not been confirmed.

Lister was 62-years-old. His passing comes after another Friday star, John Witherspoon, known as “Pops” passed away in October 2019. He was 77-years-old.

Celebs and Hollywood insiders are remembering the lovable actor who unlike the character he played, was known as charismatic and kind. His manager Cindy Cowan, confirmed the news to Variety and called him a “gentle giant.”

She also said the actor displayed symptoms of COVID-19 in recent days. Lister had been working on a film and had to cancel shooting after falling ill, Cowan told the publication.

“He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant,” Cowan said. “We’re all devastated.”

In addition to his role in Friday, he also starred in movies like The Players Club, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Dark Knight, and Zootopia.

Twitter tributes are currently pouring in from fans and celebs saddened to hear about “Deebo’s” passing.

One of his biggest costars, Ice Cube, has also spoken out.

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

People are also posting clips of the late actor in action.

Damn. I can’t believe it. 2020 really is the fucking worst! RIP to the big homie Deebo. Known this man since the 80’s. 😢😔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9yWfq4NAA1 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) December 11, 2020

RIP Tommy "Tiny" Lister Known For His Role As ‘Deebo’ In The Legendary Film ‘Friday’! 😔 🙏🏾🎞 2020 Just Took Deebo Away For Us. pic.twitter.com/ErymXp0Jmu — SFTY+ (@sftyplus) December 11, 2020

The last time Deebo & Smokey reunited RIP DEEBO 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SpNdPKbYdL — memory lane (@bitchim999) December 11, 2020

R.I.P. Tommy Lister.