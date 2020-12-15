Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion puts on a show-stopping performance for the 2020 Apple Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion has had one hell of a year in 2020.

She’s dominated airwaves with her music, which spilled over to TikTok and other social media platforms. Even with the world shut down, Megan has been moving accordingly and letting nothing stop her shine. Getting Beyoncé on your song during a pandemic is a different level of hustle–you just have to give it up for a move like that.

To celebrate and end the year right, Megan shut down the Apple Music Awards, performing live from the rodeo and giving fans 20 minutes of straight hits. She was also one of the big winners of the night, taking home Apple’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year award, which she spoke on during her performance.

“Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love ya’ll as much as ya’ll love me.”

On Monday the “Body” rapper took to Instagram to share a few sizzling pics from her exciting performance. One photo posted by the Houston baddie shows her dazzling on stage in a gold corset showing off her infamous cakes in one photo and holding her iconic award in another.

“Thank you for naming me BREAK THROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR,” Thee Stallion captioned.

In addition to her big win at this year’s Apple Music Awards, Megan is rolling into 2021 with a chance to snag a few awards at the upcoming Grammys. Currently, the certified “Hot Girl” is up for four Grammy nominations — for record of the year, rap song and rap performance (all with “Savage”), and for the highly coveted best new artist prize.

You can watch Megan perform hits like “Realer”, “Girls in the Hood”, “Cash Sh*t“, “Don’t Stop”, “Savage” and “Body” below: