*Grammy-nominated Hot Girl S***!

Megan Thee Grammy-Nominated Stallion extended her enviable winning streak with 4 Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Record of the Year (“Savage” featuring Beyoncé), Best Rap Performance (“Savage” featuring Beyoncé), Best Rap Song (“Savage” featuring Beyoncé) in a legendary year for the rising superstar.

This comes just days after the release of her long-awaited debut album “Good News” featuring SZA, Beyoncé, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Young Thug, Popcaan, her work husband DaBaby, and the City Girls, of course.

According to a press release, the album takes its title from Megan’s ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world we all have the ability to make and become our own good news. ‘Good News’ is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into their everyday lives.

Thee Stallion tweeted the highly anticipated tracklist of her soon-to-be album-of-the-moment that opens with her body-slamming Tory Lanez (over and over again) on the extra spicy “Shots Fired” intro.

Imagine n-ggas lyin’ ‘bout shootin’ a real b-tch

Just to save face for rapper n-ggas you chill with

Imagine me givin’ a f-ck it was your f-ckin’ birthday

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday You shot a 5’10” b-tch with a .22

Talkin’ ‘bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn’t pellets

A p-ssy n-gga with a p-ssy gun in his feelings,” she rapped over Biggie’s classic “Who Shot Ya” track.

With the saga now behind her, she seems determined to enjoy her enviable winning streak that includes 5 BET Awards, including Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for ‘Savage’ and an honor by TIME in the TIME 100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

