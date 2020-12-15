Bossip Video

Yikes!

Moniece Slaughter (and her unfiltered mouth) are back in headlines today, except this time it’s her ex’s unfiltered texts doing the storytelling. Shaquille O’Neal apparently didn’t like it when his former fling Moniece spilled the beans on their sexual relationship a few weeks back because the star says he texted her to go “kill herself.”

“You know what’s crazy? I hadn’t spoken to him in forever and he texted to go kill myself. I think what happened was a lot of his current hookers was upset and he tried to prove himself, like….ugh!”

In the clip from the “The Domenick Nati Show”, Moniece goes on to show the texts from Shaq (alleged) where he gets at her for giving away “his” pu**y. It’s.. A LOT!

Previously, Moniece revealed to Nati the reason behind her and Shaq calling it quits after a year-long relationship.

“He broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions. He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered.”

Up until recently, Moniece said she “thought they were still good friends. Apparently, it’s a love-hate relationship?

“We’re still good friends. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world… but I do know that if I ever really, really needed him, he’d be there… I think he and I are also better off as friends.”

Are you shocked by Shaq’s alleged response at all?