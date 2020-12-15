Bossip Video

Lamar Jackson addresses alleged “mud-butt” video circulating its way through social media.

One of the greatest sports theories, to this day, is the legend of Paul Pierce and his wheelchair injury from Game 1 of the 2008 NBA finals. In that game, Pierce was escorted off the court for an “injury,” but many were quick to point out it looked like he soiled himself. Shortly after leaving the court, he was back on the court and helped the Celtics win the game. For years, people suspected that he wasn’t actually injured, but he never would address the incident until last summer, when he finally admitted the rumors were true and it was a bathroom emergency.

Now, in the era of social media, people never missed a second–and such was the case yesterday with Lamar Jackson. Lamar left the field and, as always, a camera caught him waddling to the locker room in a hurry.

Social media went crazy and instantly started accusing Lamar of having mud-butt, similar to Paul Pierce. Lamar would return to the field and go crazy for his team and then win. As soon as Lamar showed up for the post-game interview, the topic of discussion was exactly what you’d expect. He stuck to his guns and said the reason for his departure was cramps and an IV.

You can watch the hilarious question being asked below.

The Ravens star later took to Twitter where he shut down all the stinky rumors.

“Yall trippin I definitely wasn’t taking a , ” he tweeted.

Fans instantly flocked to Jackson’s comments with one user writing, “brah u had the lil waddle and everything.” Lamar quickly replied back to the fan, “Calf crampz fam believe me ain gotta cap.”