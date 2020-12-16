Bossip Video

We had the pleasure of chatting with actor/comedian/musician Craig Robinson who you know and love from “The Office” and several other hilarious comedies that aren’t nearly as stressful as his new project “Songbird“–a sleek pandemic thriller about a world devastated by COVID-23.

Peep the (triggering) trailer if you haven’t already:

The first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, “Songbird” follows residents in dystopian Los Angeles where the virus has mutated into the deadlier COVID-23 that attacks the human brain.

America is moving its citizens to quarantine camps known as Q-Zones with a select “immune” few like central character “Nico” (KJ Apa) who delivers essential packages across the city for a company run by “Lester” played by Craig Robinson who dished on the buzzy film, self-care in quarantine and more during our interview you can enjoy below:

The Michael Bay-produced Thriller stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer entangled in a messy affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico’s boss; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone.

“Songbird” is available on Video on Demand (VOD) on a variety of different streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video.