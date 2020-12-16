Bossip Video

Tom Cruise goes on an epic rant on the Mission Impossible set after staff breaks COVID protocols.

With COVID-19 still running wild, it’s possible anything business-related can be derailed with one positive case, and furthermore, every day working could be the last if lockdowns come back into play. Movie sets have suffered the start production, stop production, resume production COVID treatment throughout this year–Like on The Batman set, Robert Pattinson contracted COVID-19, which caused some serious delays.

Yesterday a rant surfaced from actor Tom Cruise about his Mission Impossible crew breaking protocols. According to TMZ, Tom’s movie is being watched closely to see if it’s possible to film under these conditions and keep Hollywood open.

Tom was on the U.K. set of ‘MI 7’ when someone recorded his expletive-laced tirade … sparked by seeing 2 crew members standing within 6 feet of each other around a monitor … according to The Sun, which first posted the audio. He explained the ‘MI’ production is under pressure from Hollywood — specifically the studios and insurance companies backing his movie … which, no doubt, want to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak. As Tom puts it, all of Hollywood is watching to see if they can safely pull off filming a blockbuster in multiple countries.

His rant was one for the ages that you rarely hear from the lead actor, you can hear the full rant below.