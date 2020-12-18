Bossip Video

Joselyn Cano, an Instagram influencer and swimwear designer who many referred to as the ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian,’ has reportedly died following a botched operation.

While Cano’s family has not yet confirmed the model’s death, fans discovered that her funeral is currently available on YouTube, uploaded on Wednesday by Akes Family Funeral Home. The location of the supposed funeral was in Riverside, California, which is just about an hour from Newport Beach, where Joselyn lived.

The caption for the funeral footage reads: “Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020.”

On Tuesday, fellow model and influencer Lira Galore sent out a tweet, seemingly confirming the news and revealing her cause of death.

“Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery, that’s wild,” She tweeted, adding, “she looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet.”

Nobody in Cano’s camp has confirmed the news of her passing or responded to the reports as of yet. Her last post on Instagram was uploaded on December 7, the day that she reportedly passed away, according to the footage from the funeral. Joselyn Cano was 30 years old.

The Source reported that Cano’s cause of death may have been from a butt lift procedure gone wrong. The sexy Instagram influencer had amassed over a whopping 13 million followers online and had ventured into business with her Joselyn Cano swimwear line.

The New York Post noted that before embarking into the modeling world, Cano studied microbiology at San Diego State University.

R.I.P. to Joselyn and prayers go out to her entire family.