Bossip Video

Barack Obama drops his year-end list of favorite TV shows and movies for 2020.

Former President Barack Obama has been more than visible in the last half of 2020.

During the entire Trump presidency, he has been very quiet while enjoying his time out of the office for the first time in much of his life. After eight years of being president and people trying to catch him slipping every single day, it’s a well-deserved break, to say the least.

In the second half of the year, he ramped up his visibility, mainly campaigning for his Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to win the White House. On top of that, he recently released his memoir, A Promised Land; With such a highly-anticipated release, of course, comes a lengthy press cycle in which we saw Obama essentially visit every show and media outlet you can think of. From Desus and Mero to your favorite late-night show, Obama was in these streets.

With all the media he participated in, the one thing he left for the timeline was his annual year-end list. At this point, Obama is a bonafide pop culture stan just like the rest of us. He recently shared his favorite TV shows and movies list and some of the entries might surprise you.

Barry O revealed his coveted list on Twitter, writing.

“Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format.”

Obama’s list of favs includes Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which is the last film that the late great Chadwick Boseman would star in before his untimely passing, and the wildly popular Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

You can view the entire list below.