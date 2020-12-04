Must be niiiice!

If Quavo is a glacier boy, Lil Baby is a glacier GAWD who celebrated his 26th birthday opening an astounding array of extravagant gifts that included cash from NBA superstar zillionaire James Harden, a rare $200K Richard Mille timepiece from forever bae Jayda and a $300K Bentley from QC CEO Pee Thomas that raised the bar (yet again) for the rapper’s birthday bash.

“Don’t Play With Him 🎁🎁 How the fucc I get a bag full of honey buns with a honey bun an a Richard Millie !! Mannn @jharden13 brooooo wtf !! An I’m drunk”

The 26-year-old “Yes Indeed” rapper added the icy jewels to his massive collection fit for a king who amassed billions of streams in 2020 along with countless award nominations, celebrity mentions, and collabs in the biggest year of his career.

At this point, it’s safe to say Baby is the hottest rapper in the game who recently revealed his plan to donate the $1.5 million he made from his smash single “The Bigger Picture” to an organization that focuses on helping his community.

I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture “ I want the money to go we’re it’s needed. — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 24, 2020

Following all of the uncertainty and chaos in 2020, Lil Baby wrote: “The Bigger Picture” that gives his perspective on how we can all make the world a better place. While this seems to be something the rapper is comfortable with, this thought-provoking record showed fans a side of Lil Baby that they had never seen before.

“The Bigger Picture” topped the charts and was nominated for the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for the upcoming 2021 Grammys. He hasn’t announced what organization he’ll be sharing the proceeds with but the rapper revealed he does have plans to tell his fans exactly where the money is going.

Hopefully, more influential rappers follow his lead and realize that have more power than they know.

As if he hadn’t already blessed fans this year, the busy rapper is closing out 2020 with a bang by dropping two new singles and videos for his songs “On Me” & “Errbody.”

Gotta love that work ethic!

How are you celebrating Lil Baby’s birthday? Tell us down below and peep allll the extravagant pics/videos from Lil Baby’s 26th birthday bash on the flip.