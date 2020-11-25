Bossip Video

The Christmas season is officially upon us and with the way the world is right now, we probably won’t be able to see our friends like we usually do, so the gifts this year have to hit a little differently. Before you freak out reading this, realizing you have less than 30 days to shop for your friends and family, let us help you out.

We have put together a great gift guide covering multiple industries that can apply to all the unique people in your life. We want what’s best for you and even though this year has been challenging, don’t just resort to sending people gift cards–we should all be in quarantine with plenty of time to waste, so we can put a little more thought into the gifts than usual.

Here are some ideas:

Liquor, you can never go wrong with liquor. It’s been a tough year for everyone and on New Year’s Eve, we will all be locked in the house. So, what better way to bless your friends than with something new to try out? Here are a few liquor brands we recommend.

Adult Beverages

Hennessy has a repertoire of captivating their 2020 holiday offerings, all of which serve as unique gift options at varying price-points. From celebratory editions to holiday-inspired art and interactive & immersive designs, a number of limited, spirited releases will hit shelves in the coming months. Our pick for this holiday season is Hennessy’s X.O Limited Edition by Frank Gehry 150th anniversary edition. The price point for this edition is $200 and is sure to be the gift to turn heads and make everyone else’s look inferior. With Frank being an architect its safe to say this bottle doubles as an art piece and can be displayed as one as well. You can’t go wrong with Franks edition but if the price is too steep you can always grab the gold bottle edition for $40 which is a great gift for those undeserving of a $200 gift.

Howler Head Whiskey is a newer whiskey that has taken off and gotten praise amongst whiskey lovers around the globe. Banana-infused whiskey probably makes you question us but trust us the taste of this is refreshing alone and even better when it’s mixed. As a gift-giver, you have to put your friends on things before they find out about them or they become mainstream. If you have a friend that’s into tasting new drinks and always wants something that won’t be in anyone else bar, this is it. The best part it’s only $24 and is far from just another bottle as a gift it’s a clear conversation starter. Once you give them a bottle make sure you send them here for the mix drink directions.

Custom Rugs From @TheTuftestGuyInTown

By far one of the biggest trends in pop culture right now has become custom rugs. This is probably the most affordable and most heartwarming present you can give someone at the moment. Have an entrepreneur you’re shopping for? Get them a custom rug with their logo on it. Have a die-hard Lakers fan? Get them a Laker’s Rug or one with the late great Kobe Bryant’s logo. You can get anything made into a rug from memes, to custom logos, to favorite cartoon characters.

One of the most popular rug makers in the game is @TheTuftestGuyIntown. He does quality work, has great customer service skills, and can make almost anything, getting the job done quickly. This is a gift that will be hard to top for years to come. You can check out some of the dope custom rugs below and click next after the jump to continue our holiday gift guide.