Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner ends up on the receiving end of a verbal attack from animal rights activists over her alleged fur use.

Kylie Jenner was out shopping, probably for Christmas presents, with her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble when they were greeted by a group of unexpected activists. The animal rights activist were there to lash out over Kylie‘s alleged use of animal fur. Kylie was not wearing fur at the time of the verbal attack nor have the groups noted when she ever wore fur, but they seem hell-bent on pushing their agenda for her to join the movement. According to reports from TMZ, the groups claim they won’t stop until she swears off fur completely.

Kylie Jenner is going to keep getting ear-shattering attacks from animal rights protesters until she declares she won’t wear fur anymore.

The SoCal Animal Defense League swarmed Kylie over the weekend in Bev Hills, slamming her and calling her a monster … and now activist Rob Banks tells us the group targeted Kylie because she wears fur and was shopping at Moncler, which sells fox fur coats.

In the video, Kylie seems completely unbothered during the verbal attack, but maybe she will join the rest of the family and rocking faux fur just to avoid the dramatics.