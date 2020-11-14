Bossip Video

For as much as rappers sing about beaches and exotic vacations, you’d think they’d be better around water…

Such is not the case and the proof is in the diving practice. Yesterday, Sean Combs took to Instagram to post a few videos of himself practicing how to dive into a pool. It’s bad, boy. So bad that we’ve watched it at LEAST fifty-leven times this morning and we’re still laughing.

ABSOLUTELY HOWLING AT THIS VIDEO OF DIDDY DIVING INTO A POOL LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nwIn6xUDLh — mike taddow (@taddmike) November 14, 2020

God bless this brotha for trying to learn a new skill and for doing it in front of everybody but also LMFAOOOOOO.

Sean’s poolside hijinks reminded many social media users that his brother-from-another-mother, fellow hip-hop icon, and logographic namesake Jay-Z is also not very adept at land-to-water interfacing.

It’s giving / do all NY’rs dive like this because the things I’ve seen? 😂 https://t.co/C9u3RyxsJo pic.twitter.com/IKgRCZToYN — Big Areola Energy (@elizabethaxtman) November 14, 2020

One thing we will say about Shawn and Sean is that they are very self-aware for men who have spent a greater part of the last 25 years bragging about their various talents and abilities. It may have flown over some heads that Jay-Z rapped about his swimming insecurity on the song “713” from The Carters joint album Everything Is Love, via Genius:

“My first time in the ocean went exactly as you’d expect, Meanwhile you goin’ hard, jumpin’ off the top deck, A leap of faith, I knew I was up next”

If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is wack.