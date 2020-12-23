Bossip Video

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers enjoy their 2020 ring ceremony to kick off the 2021 season.

Last night kicked off the NBA’s 2020-2021 season and as the Lakers geared up to face the Clippers, they had other business to tend to beforehand.

2020 was an insane year for the Lakers organization and the city of Los Angeles. They lost one of the city’s most beloved figures, Kobe Bryant, the season was halted for 5 months, and then the team went to bubble for months away from their family–but ultimately came back victorious.

LeBron and company managed to bring the Lakers their 17th championship as he achieved his 4th personal championship. Last night’s ring ceremony was an emotional one, all things considered. The championship rings were handcrafted by Jason of Beverly Hills with some designing help from Don C. The rings have 804 stones, 15.50 carats of yellow and white diamonds, and .95 carats of Laker purple amethyst stones for a total weight of 16.45 carats.

The ring is filled with tributes to Kobe Bryant, with a black mamba snake behind each player’s jersey number on the ring and both of his retired jerseys under the removable top of the ring. In true Laker fashion, the ring ranks as the heaviest ever and the most expensive thus far. The rings were also finished in 4 weeks, much quicker than the usual 4 months it takes to complete the task.

You can watch the entire ring ceremony down below, complete with family and healthcare workers presenting the rings.