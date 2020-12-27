In case you missed it, Iggy Azalea saw a Whole Lotta Red on Christmas and the fallout’s still ongoing.

Iggy took to Twitter shortly after her baby’s father Playboi Carti dropped his Whole Lotta Red album to slam the rapper for skipping out on Christmas with their 9-month-old son Onyx.

Not only that, she specifically said Playboi was too busy celebrating at his album release party with his side chick, a woman Iggy alleges he had sex with while she was pregnant, and a woman she says “hid in a closet” to avoid getting caught.

Iggy also said that Playboi told her that he wanted to take her and their son on a family vacation but canceled.

“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.” “This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl. Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling a** s*** that happens at the expense of my son. Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night.”

Iggy then continued to air out Playboi Carti and exposed his previous transgressions.

According to Iggy, he missed the birth of their son and instead went to play Playstation 5 with fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert in Philadelphia. She also said Playboi has yet to sign their son’s birth certificate.

“This man was in Philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section. I had Onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. “And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted,” she said. “On some weirdo s***, he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.”

Damn, Iggy.

There’s lots more to unpack here, like Iggy calling out Playboi Carti’s alleged side chick directly and the woman responding.

