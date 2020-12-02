Bossip Video

The Republican party is literally a group of old, white, man-whores.

Not whores like they are selling a$$ on the street corner, at least not that we know of, but whores in the sense that they have sold their a$$es to Donald Trump and his crooked political agenda.

Ever since Joe Biden was called as the winner of the 2020 election by every major news outlet, 55% of white women’s president and his band of merry bootlickers has been going around the country saying that voter fraud on a massive level has taken place and the only way Trump could lose is if there was cheating. This posturing has led some of the more devout MAGA anal masseuses have suggested and outright called for violence against elected officials and their own fellow Republicans who acknowledge the fact that Trump actually lost, legitimately.

Peep what Trump balloon-knot-blower Joe DiGenova told The Howie Carr Show this week about former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs after saying that the election “was the most secure in American history.”:

“Anybody who thinks the election went well,” he said, “like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity, that guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nH9FnY0qvNI

Gabriel Sterling let the yoppa blow during a press conference last night. Now what would this guy say if someone actually shot Chris Krebs ? Because in today's America that is a real possibility with some of these psycho soup cookies. With his temper boiling over, Georgia elections official let the yoppa blow during a press conference last night.