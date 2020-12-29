Bossip Video

Lil Yachty is next up for a Reese’s Puffs collaboration, the rapper revealed via social media.

Lil Yachty has set himself aside from his peers as an upbeat, optimistic, and good-spirited rapper since he stepped on the scene a few years ago. The mixture of those qualities makes him the perfect go-to person for brands who want to get that urban appeal while maintaining their corporate image.

In the past, we’ve seen Yachty collaborate with Sprite, Target, and several other high-profile brands–But his latest may be his biggest accomplishment. According to reports from Complex, Yatchy’s Reese’s Puffs collaboration is headed to consumers.

“He brought his signature creativity to this collaboration, we knew our fans would be excited to see his design on the front of our cereal boxes,” said General Millls’ senior marketing communications manager Mindy Murray. The picture and news of the collaboration comes not too long after Yachty dropped “Reese’s Puffs Rap,” a track he uploaded to SoundCloud in which he broadcasted his love for the cereal. No word on when to expect the cereal to hit store shelves, or if any merch is expected to drop alongside the release of the special packaging.

Yachty’s deal will see him follow in the footsteps of Travis Scott’s highly successful Reese’s collaboration that was in-stores coast to coast, everywhere the cereal is sold.

The “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper took to Twitter to share the big news with fans.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but this is one I’m probably most proud of,” he wrote.

The big announcement comes days after Lil Yachty uploaded a song called “Reese’s Puffs Rap” to his Soundcloud where he spits some fire bars about his love for the classic cereal brand.

During an interview with Hypebeast, the 23-year-old rap star shared that he has some more surprises in store for the full collaboration.

“It’ll be everywhere, everywhere, you know,” he teased. “And everyone grocery shops, from your grandmother to your nephew and niece and everyone. So it’s just, it’s super cool. I love anytime I’m doing anything that’s led by my workspace and interest in something. … This is like a really cool collectible I would say, not only just for me, but just for people who like to collect.”