Essential content!

We’re only a day away from the end of the absolute WORST year ever that tried (and failed) to steal our joy on social media where everyone laughed to keep from stressing out during a surging pandemic.

One of the biggest Twitter moments of 2020 was the ‘Negro Solstice‘ meme wave inspired by a rare cosmic event where the solar system’s two largest planets (Jupiter and Saturn) will appear to merge and create a bright “star” in the sky.

Now, it ALL began when Twitter user @LottiDot revealed that Black folks would evolve into super-powered beings on this rare cosmic event that immediately grew into a pop culture phenomenon.

“As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people Woman with probing cane they wanna make us average,” she tweeted in the now viral tweet.

Other 3-eyed wokelings jumped in to agree with the tweet that marked December 21st as a significant day of awakening for Black people throughout the diaspora.

Astronomers are calling the winter solstice event the “Great Conjunction of 2020” that hasn’t been visible to the naked eye since 1226, according to Earth Sky.

The last time Jupiter and Saturn giants appeared so close was in 1623 and, if you miss it this year, you’ll have to wait until 2080 to see it again.

As of today, we haven’t experienced any powers but the jokes were absolutely HILARIOUS at a stress time during the surging pandemic.

What was your fave Twitter moment of the year? Tell us down below and peep the absolute FUNNIEST tweets of 2020 on the flip.