Good for her!

Congratulations are in order for “Love and Hip Hop” star Masika Kalysha, she’s an engaged woman! The star sparked engagement rumors a few days ago after sharing a video of herself boo’d up with a mystery man and showing off her engagement ring, nowo Masika has confirmed it’s really happening!

Masika’s confirmation was made later in an Instagram post. “My fiancé said I could post this,” Masika excitedly wrote in the caption of a video she says she recorded sometime around Halloween. According to Masika herself, this was around the time her husband-to-be emerged back into her life after initially meeting 10 years prior.

Although little is known about the man who proposed to the reality star, Masika did share that she’s known him for 10 years and he had appeared back into her life just 4 months ago.

Met my fiancé 10 years ago. Curved him for 97% of those 10 years. Been dating for 4 months. He asked me to marry him 4 days ago. Last night I asked him what made you so sure after only 4 months of dating? He said I knew 10 years ago, on the day I met you that I was gonna marry u.

Congratulations to Masika and her new fiancee! Are YOU surprised by this news at all?