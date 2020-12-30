Bossip Video

Happy New Year to J Mulan!

As a culture manager for Martell and Avion, rubbing shoulders with celebs and creating memorable experiences are all part of the job for J Mulan.

The 26-year-old (TODAY IS HER BIRTHDAY!!!) whose real name is Jaleska Holman is an A&R and lifestyle specialist, who has curated memorable events for brands and celebrities including Bad Boy, Ciroc, Maxim, REVOLT, DJ Khaled, Justin Combs, the NFL and more. We thought since her new year officially starts today, she’d be the perfect person to highlight as Bae of the Day.

We already know it’s going to be a good one because her boyfriend, artist Jimmy Bolt, just gifted her a Porsche for Christmas. That’s how you set the year off right.

