Another day, another moment of Meghan McCain catching shade with a side of a face crack.

The conservative who returned to “The View” from maternity leave, came back with a vengeance. By vengeance, we mean another streak of entitled whining and interrupting her co-hosts and as usual, it was exhausting and as usual, it went viral.

Enter fellow “The View” cohost; Joy Behar who was NOT here for Meghan’s antics.

Joy and Meg sparred again during a heated “Hot Topics” segment on Tuesday. The topic at hand was whether there should be more than two political parties in the U.S. and Joy ticked off issues within the Republican party noting that there’s an inner divide between them.

“Republicans are in much more trouble right now,” said Joy.

That prompted Meg to (of course) interrupt and the following exchange happened.

Joy: “Excuse me, I was speaking!” Meghan: “You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me.” Joy: “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” Meghan: “Oh, my God. You know what? That’s so nasty. That’s, like, so nasty. I was teasing and then you said something rude.”

*takes deep cleansing breath* LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, JOY.

Joy is clearly NOT one to be played with and this is far from the first time the two co-hosts have faced off.

Meg previously made a callous remark about it being Joy’s “job” to listen to her and prior to that, she called Joy a “b***h” on-air but brushed it off, noting that she and Joy use the word to each other all the time.

“Oh don’t feel bad for me b****, I’m paid to do this, okay. Don’t feel bad for me,” said Meghan who said she was the “sacrificial Republican” on the show. “We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine,” said Joy.

Meg also caught hell this week for declaring that her difficulties postpartum experience that included postnatal preeclampsia helped open her eyes to the need for paid maternity leave.

And the whole time I was thinking, what a privilege it is to have this kind of maternity leave,” she said. “And then as I thought about it, the more angry I got that there weren’t women in the rest of America that have the same kind of luxury that I had working here at The View.”

A little late to the party, no? That’s putting it lightly.

What do YOU think about Meghan McCain once again getting into it with Joy?