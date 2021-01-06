Bossip Video

Denise Bidot shares a cryptic message on Instagram after unfollowing Lil Wayne.

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne’s relationship was another quarantine sneaky link that we learned of last year and it definitely took us by surprise. During the 2020 election, the couple turned heads when Wayne openly supported Donald Trump, then Denise professed she was a Biden Bae–but still supported her man, regardless. Somehow, this led to a temporary break up, but the two eventually made amends. Now, according to Complex, there could be trouble on the horizon once again after a mysterious Instagram post from Denise.

“On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to share an enigmatic message from IG account @happy.girl33 that could be about her relationship: “Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as shitty as everyone said they were. Additionally, at the time of this story, she was only following one person on IG, and it wasn’t Weezy—and for his part, the rapper was also only following one person on the platform, and it wasn’t Bidot. From that alone, it’s easy to understand why people think they’ve broken up, though it’s unclear.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CI85l5Wnpmn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Denise has stated she was single for a decade before dating Wayne, so we know she isn’t going for the BS and will be alone before she puts up with any of it.

The beautiful plus-sized model has become known in the fashion world for her activism and bodacious curves. Bidot has modeled for a variety of brands like Nasty Gal, American Eagle, and most recently strut down the catwalk during the Viva Miami fashion show last month.