Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to Tory Lanez’s post about a new collaboration with DaBaby.

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion seem to be good friends–but at the very least, they collaborate, professionally, very frequently and have three songs together, including one on Meg’s newest project, Good News. Because of this, Meg’s fans were angry when they saw Tory Lanez post about a new song coming out with the Carolina native.

Tory promoted the new single on Tuesday, posting a photo with DaBaby on Instagram and writing, “@dababy X TORY LANEZ ……… SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY ….. #2021Umbrella ….drop a ☂️ in the comments if you ready for this !”

Immediately, the slander toward DaBaby started, with fans wondering how he could be so disloyal to Meg by working with the man who allegedly shot her.

With so much chatter surrounding the situation, Meg chose to respond, letting everyone know this is an old collaboration just coming out of the woodwork, seemingly confirming that DaBaby wouldn’t work with him following her incident with Tory.

“That s**t was old and not cleared,” she said of the song. “CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon.”

She also tweeted, “nice try” with a couple laughing emojis, seemingly referring to Tory’s attempt at getting the record out even though it’s not cleared. She went on to confirm the tweet was about EXACTLY what we all think, retweeting a fan who added, “that ain’t dababy that’s my baby.”

Following the uproar, Tory took to Twitter to respond to the rumors.

“Hurt people Hurt people …. don’t let that go over your head,” he wrote.

Who do YOU think is in the wrong here?