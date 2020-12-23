Bossip Video

Good for them!

29-year-old rapper DaBaby seems to have it all figured out! The rapper brought in his new year (birthday) peacefully, with some of the key women of his life toasting to his accomplishments, including his newest baby mama, his new daughter, and girlfriend.

In case you missed it, DaBaby and his first baby mama MeMe, mother of his two older kids, are officially broken up. Now the rapper is dating singer DaniLeigh after some back and forth between the two women. During his and MeMe’s relationship, DaBaby fathered another child named Nova with an unidentified woman last year. That cheating incident is the reason he and MeMe fell out publicly.

Fast forward to his birthday dinner last night, DaBaby had all of his family in attendance to celebrate. The rapper rang in his 29th birthday like a true “Rockstar” too, sporting his brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, which he bought for himself, and cheesing amongst family members and friends.

The Grammy-nominated artist later took to Instagram to thank all of his guests and fans for showing love on his big day.

“Man I’ll cry on dis b***h bout how much genuine love a ni**a felt last night. Love & appreciate every last one of y’all FaSh**Sho!” he wrote.

Swipe to see them all.

Photos from the big soiree showed DaBaby sitting with DaniLeigh as his child’s mother and his baby girl sat close by. In a video that surfaced from inside the big bash, you can see that everyone was getting along nicely.

Meanwhile, MeMe found time to throw a little shade! The mom sipped on wine and gave a snarky look to her Instagram camera minutes after footage surfaces from DaBaby’s birthday.

Breakups are unfortunate but at least everyone is getting along now, right??? What do you guys think about the DaBaby and his new relationship so far?