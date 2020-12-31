Despite an obviously traumatizing year, Megan Thee Resilient STILL had an epic 2020 filled with enormous highs ranging from awards to partnerships to viral hits.

The Houston hottie started off strong with that super-viral #SavageChallenge that dominated social media courtesy of TikToker @Keke.Janajah aka Keara Wilson. Wilson posted herself doing 8-counts to Megan’s track “Savage” and that exploded into an all-out sensation that made Meg’s track burn up the charts. The catchy choreography even caught the eye of Meg herself who did the challenge after hours of practice and the #SavageChallenge racked up MILLIONS of views.

Fast-forward to April and “Savage” exploded again this time when Megan Thee Winner’s fellow Houston hottie Beyoncé hopped on the remix and delivered delicious “Demon Time” bars.

That epic remix went on to be nominated for THREE GRAMMYS; Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Meg also racked up a Grammy nod for Best New Artist thus extending her winning streak despite 2020’s trials and tribulations.

Meg’s had a hellvua year, one that included her taking a stance and demanding that America do better to “protect Black women”, especially after that July 12 incident when she was shot in the foot. The rapper was dragged in the court of public opinion from those downplaying and discrediting the violent incident to those flat out saying she “lied” about the course of events. That led to Megan Thee Defiant penning a NY Times Op-Ed where she spoke on her detractors and urged America to do better to”protect Black Women.”

“Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted. But you know what? I’m not afraid of criticism. We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase “Protect Black women” is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.

That’s not all Megan Thee Protector did this year however, moving past the shade and belittling, Hot Girl Meg delivered some good news.

Her “Good News” project dropped November 20 with features from SZA, Beyoncé, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Young Thug, Popcaan, DaBaby, and the City Girls, of course.

The album aimed to encourage fans to make and become their own good news while bringing fun back into their everyday lives.

Megan Thee Debut Album dropper also racked up numerous awards this year; 5 BET Awards including Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, an MTV VMA for ‘Savage”, and an American Music Award for Best Rap Song.

That Hot Girl reign just won’t let up and we LOVE to see it.

