It hasn’t been long but the NBA is back, baby!

The Los Angeles Lakers are only a few short months removed from winning their 17th NBA championship inside the bubble in Orlando. Obviously, the season finished much later than it would have due to COVID-19 so in order to get back on schedule the league had to resume play in the typical timeline for the 2020-2021 season.

That means that in just 5 days, on December 22, the NBA regular season will tip-off and LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers will begin their quest to become back-to-back NBA champs. Last night, James and Davis suited up to play in their first preseason game after DNP’ing for the first two.

Peep the highlights in the video montage replay below.

The new-look Lakers scored a win 112-107 against the Phoenix Suns where LBJ clocked 15 minutes and put up 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists while Anthony Davis put in 10 points, 4 rebounds, and a solitary block. Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers resident whipping boy, actually contributed positively leading the team with 23 points. In order to protect everyone from contracting coronavirus, the NBA is setting the schedule to where teams travel to one city, play that team twice over a few days, then make their way to the next duo of games. Not exactly a bubble but the best possible scenario considering the circumstances.

Who are you rooting for to win a ring this year?