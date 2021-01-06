“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Da Brat And Waka Flocka React To Deb Antney Becoming A Trump Supporter [VIDEO]

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” is back!

The long-awaited Season 4 premiere of “GUHHATL” airs tomorrow, Thursday, January 7th and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for you now! In the upcoming episode, Deb reveals she’s on the Trump train and Da Brat and Waka are furious. Check out the clip below:

SMH. We’re so confounded by folks like Deb who think that Trump being openly obnoxious is a good thing. Nevermind the fact that they conflate his directness with honesty. We all know that’s fake news right? 45 lies are such a real thing.

Anyways, here’s what else to expect from the episode:

As Atlanta emerges from quarantine, the cast struggles to navigate a new world in troubling times. Bow’s scandalous album rocks Atlanta, Ayana receives a terrifying health diagnosis, and Deb drops a bomb that shocks Waka and threatens her reputation.

Here’s the synopsis for the season:

The world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape the drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” airs on Thursday, January 7th at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT.

Are y’all excited to watch?