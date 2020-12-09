“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 4 Supertease Reveals THIS Cast Member Is A Trumper And Bow Wow’s “Secret” Seed [VIDEO]

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” is bringing the drama to 2021!

The fourth season of WE TV’s hit series “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” returns on Thursday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT. This season, growing political division collides with pandemic pandemonium, leaving the OG’s of Atlanta hip hop on the brink of disaster.

Bow Wow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Da Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Ms. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana Fite’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Check out the supertease below:

Wow. We’ve seen a lot of this play out already in the news but it will be interesting to WATCH how Bow Wow and Da Brat were reacting behind the scenes. Are you excited for this new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”? Also, is anyone really surprised at Deb Antney being a Trump supporter? She’s always been one to do her own thing regardless of what other folks think. How do you think that affected her relationship with Tammy though?