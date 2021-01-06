WELP!

Well, it certainly appears that Kimmy K has finally had enough of hubby Kanye’s ish based on a not-very-shocking Page Six report detailing her plans to end the high-profile marriage after six years of ups, downs, and a creepy hologram that still haunts our dreams.

According to the storied tabloid, a “divorce is imminent” for the pair that shares four adorable children together.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Page Six went on to note that Kim has not been wearing her wedding ring in photos and that Kanye chose to spend the holidays in Wyoming instead of with his family.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” a Page Six source commented.

The source credits Kim’s growth in recent years as a motivating factor in her rumored decision.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

At this point, it’s safe to say no one is shocked by Kim outgrowing Kanye who is reportedly tired of keeping up with the Kardashians.

“[Kanye] Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” the source told Page Six.

Aside from the loud divorce whispers, there’s also a very, very bizarre rumor about Kanye spending quality time with problematic makeup artist Jeffree Star. Yep, that Jeffree Star.

In fact, it’s even rumored that Jeffree moved to Wyoming to be closer to Kanye who hasn’t really been seen or heard from since his disastrous Presidential run.

Whether this trending rumor is remotely close to being true or not, we have no idea, but it’s been splattered across social media for hours.

Do you think Kimmy will actually go through with the divorce (this time)? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to the not-very-shocking news on the flip.