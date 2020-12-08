Bossip Video

These are not hot.

Kanye West often been confusing to say the least but somehow, through all the shenanigans, he’s always been able to maintain a certain level of cache through his sneakers. The Yeezy lineup of kicks featuring Adidas’ Boost technology still have kids and grown-ass people alike scrambling to scoop a pair well after their release in February 2015.

Today, photos of the latest iteration of Mr. West’s shoes hit Al Gore’s internet and they’re f***ing hideous.

The new Yeezy Boost 400 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cHXU3LWq7L — Reginald ⁷⁷⁷ #ENDSARS 🥶 (@Sheer__Opulence) December 8, 2020

These jawns look like swollen dinosaur feet. They look like the type of kicks that Watchmen’s Rorschach would rock. If Homer Simpon was a hype beast he would have all three colorways. These s#!ts look like antelope carcasses. The all black ones look like they were made out of Missy Elliott‘s trash bag body suit from “The Rain” video.

As of right now, there is no word on when they will be released nor how much they will cost but we have every confidence that they well sell out opening day just because they have the name of Donald Trump’s African-American on them. It goes without saying that some celebrity will wear them and everyone who is currently roasting them on social media will say “I mean…they not really that bad.”

Put a pin in this post and come back in about 6 months when you see it happen.