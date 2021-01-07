Bossip Video

Yikes!

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom have agreed to call it quits, but that doesn’t mean the fitness trainer agreed to play nice on social media. 33-year-old Sabrina had a few things to get off her chest regarding Lamar, one week after he accused her of hacking into his social media accounts.

In a post on Instagram, Sabrina shared a tweet about learning people in 4 stages before marriage: happy, mad, stable, and broke. Welp! It Sabrina swiftly ethered Lama and she seemingly suggested that the former baller may have been in his “broke stage” leading up to their split.

“That broke stage will definitely tell you who a person really is,” she wote in her Insta-stories.

One day before the new year, Lamar accused Sabrina of stealing the passwords to his Instagram and other social media accounts which she denied.

“Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter~ if any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers,” penned Odom on Instagram.

In related news, Sabrina spoke recently about her first marriage and getting arrested for attacking her husband with a weapon. The mother says she was arrested after acting in self-defense, unfortunately, the law in Ohio didn’t protect her decision to hit her ex with a trophy at the time and she was arrested.

The tension between Parr and Odom has been bubbling since November of last year. Parr shared an emotional message via Instagram confirming her split from the former Los Angeles Laker player, citing his mental health issues as the reason for their breakup.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” the health guru wrote at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Sabrina continued, “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

Sabrina and Odom’s love story began back in November of 2019 when he proposed to her while dining out in Miami. The couple got in engaged almost three months after officially announcing their relationship on Instagram.