Wonder why it took so long…

Months after the fact, months after the streets of America filled with protesters, months after they tried to keep her death out of the public eye, the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor unjustly were finally fired according to CNN.

Detective Myles Cosgrove was fired from the force for using deadly force and failing to activate his body camera and Detective Joshua Jaynes was fired for lying about the premise of retrieving the search warrant that led to Breonna being killed by Cosgrove. We hope they both burn in the hottest part of Hell.

As BOSSIP previously reported, both men received pre-termination letters from the police chief Yvette Gentry. If they choose to appeal this decision, there could be a public hearing which we’re almost positive neither of them wants to face.

It should come as no surprise that the Louisville Police Union called the firings “unjustified.”

“There is certainly no evidence in this case that policies and procedures of the LMPD were violated to the extent that warranted termination,” the River City Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement. “Interim Chief Gentry not only made the wrong decision, but also sent an ominous message to every sworn officer of the Louisville Metro Police Department.”

No officer was charged in the raid that took Taylor’s life. Only one of the three officers, Brett Hankison was charged in connection with the shooting. Back in September, a grand jury charged Hankison with three counts of felony wanton endangerment for blindly firing shots into Taylor’s home. He later pleaded not guilty.

Rest in peace Breonna Taylor.