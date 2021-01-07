Bossip Video

Future and Lil Uzi Vert just dropped a music video for their latest collaboration, “Drankin N Smokin.”

The video, which also features a cameo from none other than Lil Duval, comes off of their collaborative project Pluto x Baby Pluto. Freebandz member Casino also makes an appearance in the visual.

Directed by DJ Esco and Sam Lecca, the video for “Drinkin N Smokin” is now the third track off the project to receive the visual treatment, which follows right behind “Over Your Head” and “That’s It” that both dropped in November. In this brand new video, Lil Duval rocks some Gucci flip flops–haha, get it?–as he tells Future that he’s throwing a lavish mansion party tonight. Later on in the video, Uzi gets pulled over on his ATV and evades police by joining the festivities as the two rappers have dinner that also features stacks of cash.

Fans first caught wind of the video yesterday, when Future teased the release of the video on social media by sharing a short snippet.