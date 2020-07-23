Lil Duval Fires Back In Copyright Infringement Suit; Denies Stealing Hit “Smile (Living My Best Life)” (Exclusive)

Lil Duval has hit back at a lawsuit from his former friends accusing him of co-opting his hit “Smile” – which they say they co-wrote – and releasing it on his own.

The comedian turned recording artist denied that he stole “Smile (Living My Best Life)” from his ex-pals and creative partners and wants their suit dismissed, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Darwin Quinn and Mitchelle’l Sium sued the funnyman June 19 for copyright infringement, accusing the jokester of stealing a song they all made from under their noses and raking in all the money off it.

Sium, a professional singer/songwriter, and Quinn, a producer and music writer, said they were all in Quinn’s Atlanta home back in 2017 when Quinn played the beat for a song called “Back and Forth.” Duval and Sium then wrote and recorded the words and melody to the song.

But they accused Duval of going behind their backs and working with another producer, who re-recorded Duval singing the hook onto a different beat. The new song, with the hook the plaintiffs said they helped write, but over a new beat was published as “Smile,” and featured Snoop Dogg.

Sium and Quinn also accused Duval of previously pulling the same stunt by releasing another song they all made, “Drop It Off,” but failing to deliver the profits to them.

The plaintiffs said Duval has cut them out of the sales proceeds even though they are co-owners of the copyright.

But in court papers last week, Lil Duval claimed that Quinn and Sium’s claims didn’t have a leg to stand on. He said even if he’s found liable, any judgment amount should be reduced by debts he claims the plaintiffs owe him. However, he didn’t deny that Quinn and Sium own the copyright on the song and said that their ownership speaks for itself.

We’ve reached out to Quinn and Sium’s lawyer for comment.

The lawsuit isn’t the only legal battle the funnyman is facing. We exclusively revealed that last month, a woman named Tornica Cheyney sued him over supporting their 12-year-old daughter. Cheyney said Duval enjoys a lavish, over the top lifestyle and wants him to immediately begin supporting the girl. Duval hasn’t responded to that case.