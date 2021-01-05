Bossip Video

It’s looking like 2021 will mark an end of an era — the KimYe era!

Kim Kardashian is reportedly very close to ending her marriage to Kanye West according to Page Six reports.

The tabloid is reporting that “divorce is imminent” for the pair and that Kim has hired Hollywood divorce honcho Laura Wasser, who represented her in her divorce from Kris Humphries and also counts Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp among her celebrity clientele.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Page Six notes that Kim has not been wearing her wedding ring in photos and that Kanye chose to spend the holidays in Wyoming instead of with his family.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” a Page Six source commented.

The source credits Kim’s growth in recent years as a motivating factor in her rumored decision.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

We’re pretty sure most of the world wouldn’t have a hard time imagining how that could get exhausting. Meanwhile, a separate source says Kanye has his own complaints about the marriage — namely that the Kardashian family’s fixations with fame and oversharing on reality became “unbearable” for him.

“[Kanye] Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” the source told Page Six.

Yep.. We know you guys haven’t forgotten Ye’s tweets this summer referencing “Larsa,” calling Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and of course that messy mention of Kim’s criminal justice meeting with Meek Mill at the “Wardolf”.

More recent signs of discord include Kanye’s absence from most of Kim’s birthday trip to Tahiti — aside from a one night appearance to bring a hologram of Kim’s late dad.

“He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could,” the source added.

Perhaps most telling that this time might be the real thing is that one of the Page Six sources says terms of a settlement are being negotiated, including deciding who will get to keep their home in Calabasas. It’s a sticky situation because Kim, 40, is said to own the land the property sits on while Kanye, 43, poured cash into the home’s purchase and redesign. The pair reportedly dropped $40 million to purchase the home and then put another $20 million into renovations

The source said, “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.” The source added, “She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.” The source added of the advanced settlement talks, “This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious.”

A conflicting source for Page Six confirmed that divorce settlement talks were underway, but claimed the Wests hadn’t decided on splitting properties just yet.

TMZ offered a slightly different perspective on the rumors, saying the couple have been in marital counseling and considered divorce throughout 2020 but that neither Kim nor Kanye has completely given up on their marriage.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the Wests marriage was deeply troubled in the second half of 2020 but when Kim was most ready to walk away, Kanye was in the grips of a bipolar episode and she felt it was too cruel to divorce him when he was ill.

TMZ sources also said the Wests have been living separately for months, but that the bulk of the time was more about them being busy working on separate business projects and that their focus wasn’t on making a final decision on their marriage. Sources for the site also told them that Kim’s vacillated between believing divorce was the only option and that they still have a chance to save the marriage. Apparently part of the motivation behind the West family vacation was about trying to repair their issues.

As for Kim hiring Laura Wasser, TMZ says Kim’s had her on retainer for YEARS — not necessarily for this particular matter — but that the subject of divorce had been discussed months ago. While TMZ sources stress that no final decision has been made, they add that the odds are not in favor of the couple continuing their marriage. And if you’re wondering if either party has been wandering, TMZ’s sources wanted to make it clear that there’s no third party.

It’s also worth noting that Laura Wasser is apparently known to advocate for her clients to negotiate and agree a confidential settlement before any divorce papers are filed in court.

Kardashian and West wed in Summer 2014 in Florence, Italy. The couple have four kids, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, who turns 3 next week, and son Psalm, 19 months.

Kim’s last posted photo featuring Kanye was in November, when she marked the 10th anniversary of his “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album. She shared a card he gave her with the lyrics from “Lost In The World,” apparently plucked from the poem he’d dedicated to her:

You’re My Devil

You’re My Angel

You’re My Heaven

You’re My Hell

You’re My Now

You’re My Forever

You’re My Freedom

You’re My Jail

You’re My Lies

You’re My Truth

You’re My War

You’re My Truce

You’re My Questions

You’re My Proof

You’re My Stress and my masseuse

Telling words, right? He signed the card “Love 4ever Yeezy.”

Reps for both Kim and Kanye have not offered any comment.

Do you think these two should try and make it work or is it better for them and their kids to let it go since it’s not working and they have such separate values and interests?