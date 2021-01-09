Bossip Video

Got eeeem!

The a$$hole who you see in the above photograph smiling, waving, and walking away with the lectern that Nancy Pelosi speaks from on the floor of the House of Representatives has been arrested according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Florida man, 36-year-old Adam Christian Johnson, was put in handcuffs and charged with a felony. He is being held on a federal warrant. The FBI has announced that Johnson’s first appearance in court will be Monday along with three other Florida men who were charged with unlawful entry.

Chances are that Johnson would have gotten away with his privileged pillaging if his dumb a$$ had not live-streamed his entire crime on Facebook. As much as rappers are chided for posting their crimes on social media, we need people to keep that same energy for these mayo-based morons who do the same thing. It ain’t just “us”.

Johnson lives in Parrish, Florida with his wife and five children and there is a very good chance he will be leaving them to fend for themselves because he could very well be going to prison for quite some time.

Imagine abandoning your family to lick Donald Trump’s boots…