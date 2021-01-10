Swizz Beatz Says Quarantine Offered Him More Time With Family, “I Got To Know My Wife Even More” [VIDEO]

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are guests on the upcoming episode of OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show” airing Monday, January 11, 2021 where they discuss their popular VERZUZ show and how things have changed for them during quarantine.

We have a few exclusive clips for you from the upcoming episode and one of our favorites is watching Swizz discuss how 2020 offered him an opportunity to spend more time with his family that he ever has before. The super-producer revealed that this time sheltering at home has allowed him to be more of a father than he has been in the past and more of a husband than he has been before as well. Check out the clip below:

Swizz has such a beautiful family — and literally member is creative, talented and FULL of personality. We’re glad that 2020 has been a time that they’ve been able to grow closer as a unit, while Swizz AND Alicia have both also experienced growth and greater focus in their work life as well. Alicia dropped an album last year and has been developing her beauty and lifestyle brand KEYS Soulcare.

This interview actually prompts us to ask you guys how 2020 helped you grow? What things were you able to accomplish while sheltering at home and focusing on your goals?

Stay tuned for the full episode of “The Carlos Watson Show” with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz this Monday.