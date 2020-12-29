Bossip Video

Happy Birthday Genesis! It turns out Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s youngest son is a Capricorn cutie.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys celebrated the birthday of their youngest son Genesis on Instagram with a number of posts showcasing the six-year-old’s spirited personality. For example, Swizz revealed that Genesis made sure the entire family kept it far from casual for the dinner in his honor.

“The captain of his own ship on his way to his Bday 6 dinner,” Swizz captioned the photo of his son, dressed dapperly in an all black suit and patent leather shoes. “He wanted to dress up and made us do the same.”

Listen. You gotta respect it. Some parents have to beg their kids to dress up, but after a year of living in quarantine in sweats and stuff, Gen ain’t having it. Y’all gonna catch this fly fit for his birthday.

Hence, we had to highlight him for his amazing birthday energy.

Speaking of energy, Swizz also revealed a photo of Genesis flicking off the camera in a birthday snap.

“Why is he like this my love,” Swizz captioned the picture, punctuating his sentiments with a row of laughing emojis.

We’re glad to see Swizz celebrating his son — foul gestures aside. Parents, do you get upset when your kids use the middle finger? Or do you find that it is better to just laugh it off like Swizz did?

Hit the flip for more of Genesis’ parents posts dedicated to his special day.