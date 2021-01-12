BYE TOMMICUS

In the least shocking news of 2021 (so far), gorgeous songstress/actress LeToya Luckett announced that she’s divorcing alleged cheater Tommicus Walker after two children and three years of marriage.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” wrote Letoya. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy.”

The once-happy couple previously welcomed their daughter Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019 and Letoya is also a stepmom to her “daughter-in-love”–Tommicus’ daughter Madison.

LeToya and Tommicus wed in 2017 after being introduced via a mutual friend. The two chatted on the phone for months before agreeing to meet in Los Angeles for a blind date.

When they finally met in person, Luckett told ESSENCE that her husband, a businessman, didn’t initially recognize her from her Destiny’s Child days but didn’t change when he eventually did.

Their split comes amid rumors that Tommicus was unfaithful during their marriage and after fans alleged that he displayed toxic behavior on VH1’s “Friends & Family Hustle.” Months ago, Letoya removed the title of “wife” from her Instagram bio.

Tommicus released a statement on their split and he’s asking for “kindness and sensitivity” in the coming months.

“We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time,” he wrote. “We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another.”

What was your reaction to the news? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the split on the flip.