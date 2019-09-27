Tiny Gifts T.I. THIS Blinged-Out Accessory For His 39th Birthday, Plus Precious Heiress Harris Is Way Too Cute [Photos]
T.I. Celebrates 39th Birthday With Family & Friends At Brasserie Restaurant
This past Wednesday marked T.I.’s 39th birthday and of course he celebrated in style. Hitting up Brasserie Restaurant with many of his loved ones, the rap icon looked sharp in a cream-colored ‘fit with adoring wife Tiny Harris in tow. Tiny, pictured in the comfort of T.I. ‘s arms at the intimate event, reportedly gifted her husband some bling for his big day (see it HERE).
From SandaRose.com:
T.I.’s faithful wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris gifted her husband with a diamond ring in a glass of champagne. Invited guests included Tiny’s bestie Antonia Wright, Tiny’s other bestie, Shekina Jo, Phaedra Parks, Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant, rapper 2 Chainz, T.I.’s road manager Clay Evans, Monyetta Shaw and a few more notables.
See more pics on the flip and join us in wishing T.I. a happy, happy birthday!
T.I.’s friends and family showed out for his 39th birthday.
Phaedra Parks was pretty in pink for the special event.
A look at the decor for the night.
T.I.’s baby girls are way too precious.
Mommy and daughter goals Reginae and Toya were also in the building.
