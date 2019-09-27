Tiny Gifts T.I. THIS Blinged-Out Accessory For His 39th Birthday, Plus Precious Heiress Harris Is Way Too Cute [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

T.I.'s 39th Birthday

Source: Courtesy of FreddyO

T.I. Celebrates 39th Birthday With Family & Friends At Brasserie Restaurant

This past Wednesday marked T.I.’s 39th birthday and of course he celebrated in style. Hitting up Brasserie Restaurant with many of his loved ones, the rap icon looked sharp in a cream-colored ‘fit with adoring wife Tiny Harris in tow. Tiny, pictured in the comfort of T.I. ‘s arms at the intimate event, reportedly gifted her husband some bling for his big day (see it HERE).

From SandaRose.com:

T.I.’s faithful wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris gifted her husband with a diamond ring in a glass of champagne. Invited guests included Tiny’s bestie Antonia Wright, Tiny’s other bestie, Shekina Jo, Phaedra Parks, Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant, rapper 2 Chainz, T.I.’s road manager Clay Evans, Monyetta Shaw and a few more notables.

See more pics on the flip and join us in wishing T.I. a happy, happy birthday!

T.I.'s 39th Birthday

Source: Courtesy of FreddyO

T.I.’s friends and family showed out for his 39th birthday.

T.I.'s 39th Birthday

Source: Courtesy of FreddyO

Phaedra Parks was pretty in pink for the special event.

T.I.'s 39th Birthday

Source: Courtesy of FreddyO

A look at the decor for the night.

T.I.'s 39th Birthday

Source: Courtesy of FreddyO

T.I.’s baby girls are way too precious.

T.I.'s 39th Birthday

Source: Courtesy of FreddyO

Mommy and daughter goals Reginae and Toya were also in the building.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Entertainment, Multi, Seen on the Scene

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.