Hate to break it to you, Congressman, but, uh…

In the wake of the ivory insurrection on Capitol Hill, Congressman James Clyburn wants to marinate America in something a lil’ more flavorful than the milquetoast national anthem that makes white folks go all horny pants.

According to a report in the USA Today, U.S. Rep Clyburn has introduced a bill that will make “Lift Every Voice and Sing” aka “The Black National Anthem” the national hymn that will be recognized alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

“To make it a national hymn, I think, would be an act of bringing the country together. It would say to people, ‘You aren’t singing a separate national anthem, you are singing the country’s national hymn,” said Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black American in Congress. “The gesture itself would be an act of healing. Everybody can identify with that song.”

“Lift” has long been the song that is sung in Black churches, schools, and other predominantly Black spaces as a way to recognize our struggle and perseverance through the hell that America has put us through. Congressman Clyburn believes that the lyrics need to be in the mouths of all Americans.

God bless James Clyburn but, respectfully, we have no idea what the hell this is supposed to do to stop police from killing us or judges, district attorneys , and juries from letting them get away with it.

Why are so many, at the risk of sound ageist, older politicians obsessed with this idea of “healing”? Doesn’t America have a policy of not negotiating with terrorists? At some point, we’ve got to stop acting like it’s possible to reason with unreasonable people.

