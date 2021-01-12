Hate to break it to you, Congressman, but, uh…
In the wake of the ivory insurrection on Capitol Hill, Congressman James Clyburn wants to marinate America in something a lil’ more flavorful than the milquetoast national anthem that makes white folks go all horny pants.
According to a report in the USA Today, U.S. Rep Clyburn has introduced a bill that will make “Lift Every Voice and Sing” aka “The Black National Anthem” the national hymn that will be recognized alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner”.
“To make it a national hymn, I think, would be an act of bringing the country together. It would say to people, ‘You aren’t singing a separate national anthem, you are singing the country’s national hymn,” said Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black American in Congress. “The gesture itself would be an act of healing. Everybody can identify with that song.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.