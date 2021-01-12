Bossip Video

Hate to break it to you, Congressman, but, uh…

HHS Secretary Azar Testifies On Coronavirus Response Before House

Source: Pool / Getty

In the wake of the ivory insurrection on Capitol Hill, Congressman James Clyburn wants to marinate America in something a lil’ more flavorful than the milquetoast national anthem that makes white folks go all horny pants.

According to a report in the USA Today, U.S. Rep Clyburn has introduced a bill that will make “Lift Every Voice and Sing” aka “The Black National Anthem” the national hymn that will be recognized alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

“To make it a national hymn, I think, would be an act of bringing the country together. It would say to people, ‘You aren’t singing a separate national anthem, you are singing the country’s national hymn,” said Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black American in Congress. “The gesture itself would be an act of healing. Everybody can identify with that song.”

God bless James Clyburn but, respectfully, we have no idea what the hell this is supposed to do to stop police from killing us or judges, district attorneys, and juries from letting them get away with it.
Why are so many, at the risk of sound ageist, older politicians obsessed with this idea of “healing”? Doesn’t America have a policy of not negotiating with terrorists? At some point, we’ve got to stop acting like it’s possible to reason with unreasonable people.
Hate it or love it?
