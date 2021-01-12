“American Gangster: Trap Queens” Season 2 Premieres This Week… With Lil Kim Narrating! [VIDEO]

This week BET+ will be introducing a brand new set of “Trap Queens” as the streaming platform launches the second season of their “American Gangster” spinoff, with focuses on baddies gone all the way bad.

The true-crime series, narrated by Lil’ Kim, tells the tales of America’s most notorious female criminals. The front half of AGTQS2 delves into the lives of Perrion Roberts, Brandi Davis, Dwen Curry, Tiffani Rose Peak, and Shauntay Henderson, whose purported crimes range from grand larceny to bank and wire fraud and drug trafficking. Not only does American Gangster: Trap Queens portray captivating tales of notorious criminals, they are told by those who lived them – The Queens themselves, their closest allies, family members, legal team members, reporters, and law enforcement.

“After the success of the first season of American Gangster: Trap Queens, we are excited to bring another iteration of captivating stories to the screen,” said Frank Sinton, president of A. Smith & Co.’s Dox division and executive producer for the series. “While addressing social issues such as systematic racial and gender disparities, the stories this season vary from thrilling to shocking and everything in between.”

Check out the trailer for the new season, which debuts Thursday, below:

Here’s more about the featured “Queens”

Perrion Roberts – Original Queen of the South and most feared drug lord in Alabama. Once deemed the “Black Widow” by law enforcement, now she’s a respected community activist, counselor to at-risk young women, and business owner with a law degree.

Brandi Davis – Queen of the dope game who followed in her father’s footsteps to become a Motor City drug boss with ties to the Black Mafia Family and El Chapo until a backstabbing friend betrayed her.

Dwen Curry – Trans woman from Detroit, Queen of wire fraud and identity theft. From an airline ticket scam to wire fraud to stylist to the stars with clients Mariah Carey, Eve, and Missy Elliot, until it all came crashing down.

Tiffani Rose Peak – Queen of retail fraud and grand larceny from Detroit. You name it, she stole it.

Shauntay Henderson – Currently incarcerated. Shauntay ran a notorious Kansas City, MO street gang, but after involvement in a deadly shooting she finds herself on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Will you be tuning in to these Trap Queen tales this week? Who are you most excited to watch?