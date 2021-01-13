If you’ve ever seen a celebrity scandal and the apology that inevitably comes thereafter, you already know the defacto response for most stars is saying their comments were “taken out of context”–even when that’s not true at all.

So, after receiving even more pushback for seemingly defending Donald Trump, Del Rey is clarifying that she didn’t make those comments to help him.

“He doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot. I believe that,” Lana said of Trump’s words and actions during the Capitol riots last week. Host Annie Mac countered, “I thought that was very, very clearly obvious that he knew what he was doing the whole way.”

As Lana Del Rey was already being dragged for basically saying “I’ve dated rappers, I’m not racist,” she got into even more trouble from comments she made in an interview.

“Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy,” the singer-songwriter tweeted Tuesday, “and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America.”

She continued, “I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview.”

“I also want to say that I don’t appreciate complex magazine inferring that I thought it was right to storm the capital,” Lana said in a third tweet. “After my long term relationship with them and exclusive interviews over the last 11 years I think it’s pathetic if Rolling Stone chimes in-same goes for them.”

She also posted a video further defending herself, saying, “When someone is so deeply deficient in empathy, they may not know that they’re the bad guy…Don’t make the controversy that I don’t think that he meant to incite a riot. It’s not the point, is what I was saying.”

Lana went on to imply it was sexist for media outlets to misrepresent her words.

“I get it — I have something to say and I don’t just show up, giggling and talking about my hair and my makeup,” she said in the video.

Maaaaaybe, just maybe, if your words keep being responded to poorly and “taken out of context,” everyone else isn’t the problem….you are.